Princess Beatrice seen with heavy suitcases as she leaves UK after big celebration

Princess Beatrice broke her cover just days after sister Eugenie attended a society wedding.
As per the video and photos obtained by The Daily Mail on Friday, May 1, Beatrice was seen with heavy suitcases in her first public appearance since mom Sarah Ferguson was photographed in Austria amid constant disappearance.
In the video recorded on Thursday, April 30, the daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was spotted loading her three suitcases into a taxi, all set to travel abroad.
Police officers and a footman looked on as Beatrice loaded the suitcases wearing a black floral skirt with a matching top.