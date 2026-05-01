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Princess Beatrice seen with heavy suitcases as she leaves UK after big celebration

Princess Beatrice spotted with luggage as she seemingly gears for a foreign trip amid crisis

Princess Beatrice seen with heavy suitcases as she leaves UK amid Royal fallout
Princess Beatrice seen with heavy suitcases as she leaves UK amid Royal fallout 

Princess Beatrice broke her cover just days after sister Eugenie attended a society wedding.

As per the video and photos obtained by The Daily Mail on Friday, May 1, Beatrice was seen with heavy suitcases in her first public appearance since mom Sarah Ferguson was photographed in Austria amid constant disappearance.

In the video recorded on Thursday, April 30, the daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was spotted loading her three suitcases into a taxi, all set to travel abroad.

Princess Beatrice seen with heavy suitcases as she leaves UK after big celebration

Police officers and a footman looked on as Beatrice loaded the suitcases wearing a black floral skirt with a matching top.

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