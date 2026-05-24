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BTS concert: Las Vegas fans celebrate famous boy band in signature style

Th South Korean boy band set to perform three nights in Las Vegas as part of the ARIRANG world tour

BTS concert: Las Vegas fans celebrate famous boy band in signature style
BTS concert: Las Vegas fans celebrate famous boy band in signature style

BTS was celebrated by Las Vegas fans in a signature style, honouring the renowned boyband.

It all started with the South Korean band officially kicking off their LA three-night run this weekend after kicking off the U.S. leg of their ARIRANG world tour.

After performing in California, the global K-pop group headed to the city on May 23, and will continue to perform on May 24, and 28 at Allegiant Stadium.

BTS concert: Las Vegas fans celebrate famous boy band in signature style

In this regard, their welcome was grand as a US fan club 'TAEHYUNG TUESDAY' installed commemorative paving stones engraved with V's name at the stadium to honour the concert.

Another commemorative paving stones engraved with V's name were installed on the running trail at Joseph Fry Park, Tampa.

This does not only stayed within the US only as ARMY from May 18 to 31, showed their support through 15 large outdoor billboards installed around Allegiant Stadium, the F1 pit building, and the MGM Hotel, where the concert was and will be will held.

It’s worth mentioning here that The BTS WORLD TOUR ARIRANG was officially announced by the boyband’s agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, on January 14, 2026.

The global stadium tour, that officially kicked off on April 9, 2026, at Goyang Stadium in South Korea, will conclude on March 14, 2027, at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, Philippines.   

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