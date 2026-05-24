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Nasire Best: Suspect killed in gunfire exchange outside White House

The alleged shooter was gunned down by Secret Service agents after the exchange of fire

Nasire Best: Suspect killed in gunfire exchange outside White House
Nasire Best: Suspect killed in gunfire exchange outside White House 

Horrors at the White House after a man opened fire at the security checkpoint on Saturday evening.

The suspect was killed in a gunfire exchange with Secret Service agents, and he has been identified as Nasire Best from Maryland.

As reported by CBS, the Secret Service was aware of the alleged shooter, 21, who had a documented history of mental health problems.

It was also shared that one bystander was also wounded in the shooting, while no officers were injured in the shocking attack.

The shooting remains under investigation, and road closures around the White House are to be observed overnight.


According to the reports, the incident occurred outside the White House at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

The Secret Service said that a man pulled a gun from his bag at a security checkpoint and opened fire, and the officers hit back, resulting in the death of the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Nasire Best had been arrested in July 2025 after he tried to access the White House, and he was eventually sent to a psychiatric facility.

President Donald Trump was at the White House at the time of the attack.

Notably, the Saturday attack comes a month after a gunman opened fire at the White House Correspondent's Dinner.

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