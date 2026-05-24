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Taylor Swift’s fiancé Travis Kelce surprises singer with unexpected move at Knicks-Cavs game

The ‘Lover’ singer and the NFL player attended the Cavaliers vs. Knicks NBA Eastern Conference finals

Taylor Swift’s fiancé Travis Kelce surprises singer with unexpected move at Knicks-Cavs game
Taylor Swift’s fiancé Travis Kelce surprises singer with unexpected move at Knicks-Cavs game

Taylor Swift’s fiancé Travis Kelce recently surprised the singer with an unexpected gesture during the Knicks-Cavs game.

It all started when the couple, as per PEOPLE, attended the Cavaliers vs. Knicks NBA Eastern Conference finals inside Rocket Arena in Cleveland on Saturday, May 23, 2026.

During the match, Kelce, who is Cleveland Heights native, tried to cheer up and helped bring some energy to Rocket Arena for Game 3 when the Cleveland Cavaliers fell behind 3-0 in finals series.


The Chiefs tight end chugged a beer in front of his hometown Cleveland fans during a break with the Jumbotron cutting to the Fate of Ophelia singer’s music.

Fans cheered as Kelce chugged his beer in a backwards Cavaliers hat, which he then took off to wave at the crowd.

In the background, Swift initially pretended to be embarrassed by her 36-year-old footballer fiancé’s actions.

However, later she was seen smiling and then proceeded to applaud him.

It's worth mentioning here that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been linked since 2023 and announced their engagement in August 2025.

The couple’s wedding, which is set to take place in New York City on July 3, 2026, is said to be one of the most talked-about celebrity events of the year already.

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