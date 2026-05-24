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‘Don 3’ feud heats up as Farhan Akhtar makes shocking move against Ranveer Singh

The unresolved drama surrounding ‘Don’ threequel is just getting spicier

‘Don 3’ feud heats up as Farhan Akhtar makes shocking move against Ranveer Singh
‘Don 3’ feud heats up as Farhan Akhtar makes shocking move against Ranveer Singh

A legal dispute linked to Don 3 has further intensified as Farhan Akhtar, who is both the producer and the director of the upcoming movie, moves unresolved dispute with Ranveer Singh to FWICE.

Known as Federation of Western India Cine Employees, the matter has been taken there via complaint by Akhtar against Singh over his exit from the forthcoming movie.

The film body is now expected to address the issue publicly during a press conference scheduled on Monday, May 25.

It will reportedly reveal its decision after reviewing the complaint and related developments.

In its official statement, FWICE confirmed that the complaint was forwarded through one of its affiliated associations, the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), of which Akhtar, who is also a member.

According to the federation, also clarified that it would announce its position only after examining the complaint and evaluating all aspects linked to the matter.

The drama surrounding Don 3 began when the Dhurandhar star walked away from the project, with industry insiders claiming the reason due to the differences regarding the script and creative direction.

His exit caused Akhtar’s owned Excel Entertainment huge loss, resulting in the production house demanding roughly asking ₹40 crore in compensation for sunk development costs and scheduling delays.

Singh, as a result, contested the damages, arguing that he never took an advance payment and was not liable to pay for the company’s unapproved or delayed developmental costs.



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