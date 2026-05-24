F1 legend Alain Prost injured after masked robbers invade Swiss home

Formula 1 great Alain Prost, 71, suffered a head injury during a robbery at his home.
As per Swiss media, a masked gang raided the four-time world champion's home in Nyon, about 25 km north of Geneva, on Tuesday.
Prost's son was forced to open a safe in their home by the robbers, reported Blick.
Without releasing the identities of the victims, police confirmed that a family was targeted by robbers at around 8:30 a.m. on May 19.
"Several masked individuals entered the house. Once inside, they threatened the occupants and slightly injured one family member in the head, under circumstances that are still being investigated," a statement from the Vaud cantonal police force said.
It added, "The perpetrators then forced another family member to open a safe before fleeing."
As per the police, the value of the stolen items was still being estimated.
The Swiss and French police and border security teamed up for a "large-scale search operation", while a psychological support team has been provided to the family.
Being considered one of the greats of F1, Prost drove for McLaren, Renault, Ferrari and Williams in his 13-year F1 career. He scored the world title in 1985, 1986, 1989 and 1993.
Only Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, with seven titles each, and Juan Manuel Fangio, with five, have won more championships than Prost.