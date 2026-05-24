Blake Lively returns to social media as beauty brand battles

Blake Lively has returned to social media as her beauty brand, Blake Brown, battles ongoing challenges.
The 38-year-old actress, who seemingly unfazed by the aftermath of Justin Baldoni legal battle, took to Instagram and gave a shout out to Harriet Fisher, a British broadcaster, presenter, and social media personality.
While sharing her latest interview, the Gossip Girl alum, in her caption, wrote, "@theharrietfisher what a beautiful interaction you made possible."
In her post, the social media personality could be seen interviewing Steve on the streets of London.
The Shallows actress’ Instagram Story comes three days after Puck News reported that her beauty brand Blake Brown is facing multiple issues.
The haircare brand, which Lively launched with It Ends with Us worth $100 million, is said to be facing alleged customer backlash, and elevated return rates.
In this regard, one internal exhibit stated more than 42 percent of comments tied to the Nourishing Shampoo, sold through Target, referenced "dryness, brittleness, and damage to hair."
At the time of launch, Target initially projected Blake Brown Beauty could become a nine-figure brand during its first year following the massive rollout tied to the 2024 movie.
However, the launch quickly became overshadowed by the intense legal battle involving Blake Lively and her It Ends with Us costar, Justin Baldoni.