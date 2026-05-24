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‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ producer breaks silence on film controversy

The Varun Shawan starrer set to release in June 2026

‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ producer breaks silence on film controversy
‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ producer breaks silence on film controversy

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai producer, Ramesh Taurani, addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding the upcoming movie’s music rights.

Speaking at the trailer launch event of the upcoming comedy film, Taurani responded to questions regarding the legal notice linked to the dispute.

"There is no problem in this. Whatever we had, has been sorted," said the producer, adding, "And whatever comes next will also be sorted."

He further stated, "So, there is no problem. And it's a sub judice matter. So, we are handling it."

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’s controversy involves allegations made by Vashu Bhagnani regarding the recreation and reuse of the popular 1990s song Chunari Chunari, without his consent.

Bhagnani, while expressing the disappointment over filmmaker David Dhawan, said that he shouldn't have taken these songs or at least should have come to him.

Despite the legal battle, Bhagnani maintained that he is not opposed to the film's release and remains open to discussions and settlement.

Meanwhile, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.

Apart from the trio, the movie cast also features Rakesh Bedi, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Rajesh Kumar and Ali Asgar.

The upcoming movie is set to be released on June 5, 2026.



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