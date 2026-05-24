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‘Obsession’ box office: New horror beats expectations with surprising take

The supernatural horror stars Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette

‘Obsession’ box office: New horror beats expectations with surprising take
‘Obsession’ box office: New horror beats expectations with surprising take

The newly released horror film Obsession has exceeded box office expectations with a surprisingly strong performance.

The Blumhouse Productions and Focus Features, released last week on May 15, already did well in its opening weekend, making $17.1 million at the domestic box office.

Now, as per Box Office Explosion, could be closing in on $40 million by the end of the weekend, which would be huge for a low-budget horror release.

Made on a reported production budget of only $750,000, Obsession is already arriving in third place behind only blockbusters like Michael and The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The second milestone that could be hit this weekend is that Obsession has been hitting $100 million in earnings.

Moreover, the supernatural horror film has a current 95 percent Rotten Tomatoes score from both critics and fans.

Directed by Curry Barker, the movie follows a music store employee Bear, who buys a supernatural toy that grants him his wish for his childhood friend Nikki to fall in love with him, which results in horrifying consequences.

Apart from Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette in the leading roles, the movie also features ensemble cast including Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, and Andy Richter.

Although Obsession does not yet have an official confirmation of an OTT release, however, there are reports that it might stream on Peacock.



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