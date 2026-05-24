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Australia: Man dies after shark attack in Queensland

A man lost his life to a shark attack at a popular spot for recreational fishing and diving

Australia: Man dies after shark attack in Queensland
Australia: Man dies after shark attack in Queensland

A man died in a shark attack on Australia Great Barrier Reef in north Queensland.

As reported by The Guardian, the 39-year-old had been fishing at Kennedy Shoal, a shallow reef about 50 km off the Queensland coast, between Cairns and Townsville.

He passed away from his injures after he was brought ashore.

Queensland police said it would prepare a report for the coroner "following the sudden and non-suspicious death of a 39-year-old" in the Cassowary Coast area.

"Emergency services were called to Hull River Heads boat ramp just before 12 p.m., following reports a man had been attacked by a shark while out at Kennedy Shoal," the authorities noted.

They added, "The man was retrieved from the water and died from his injuries."

While shark attack are rare, but they do occur in reefs and shoals along the Queensland coast. In 2021 retired US diver Rick Betua survived an attack by a bull shark on Britomart Reef, which is about 30 km south of Kennedy Shoal.

The police are yet to share the type of shark that was involved in Sunday's attack.

Bull sharks and tiger sharks are known to be prevalent along the Great Barrier Reef. Great White Sharks are also known to inhabit the reef, but are less common in warmer waters.

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