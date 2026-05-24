Trump hints at finalising peace deal with Iran, reopening of Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump has shared that peace talks to end the US-Israel war against Iran "has been largely negotiated".
On Saturday, May 23, Trump said that the agreement will include the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
The announcement came after the US president held a call with leaders and officials from several countries, including Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Egypt, Türkiye, and Bahrain.
He said he also held a separate call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.
Moreover, Pakistan's prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, said that his country is looking forward to host future dialogues between the US and Iran "very soon".
Türkiye's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said in a statement after the call that Ankara was pleased with the progress of the talks and that any agreement would facilitate free passage through the Strait of Hormuz.
Egypt's presidency, in a separate statement, urged all parties to seize the diplomatic initiative and reach an agreement.
The US president released the statement shortly after Pakistan's army chief, Asim Munir, concluded a short but "highly productive" visit to Iran on Saturday, according to a statement from Pakistan's military.
It said that "encouraging progress' had been made towards reaching a final understanding.
Meanwhile, Tehran officials have repeatedly voiced concerns over negotiating with the US, which had twice launched military attacks on Iran during talks about its nuclear programme.