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Andrew Windsor faces brand new claims over 2002 Royal Ascot allegation

The former prince allegedly behaved inappropriately toward a woman at the 2002 Royal Ascot festival

Andrew Windsor faces brand new claims over 2002 Royal Ascot allegation
Andrew Windsor faces brand new claims over 2002 Royal Ascot allegation

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is facing fresh new allegations related to an incident that allegedly occurred at Royal Ascot in 2002.

For the unversed, formerly known as Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, is being examined about how he behaved inappropriately toward a woman at the Royal Ascot races in 2002.

Now, as per the GB News, detectives are pursuing this matter as part of their wider investigation into misconduct in public office involving the former working royal.

It still remains unclear whether the allegation was reported to authorities at the time or has only recently come to light.

Moreover, a force spokeswoman stated earlier this weekend, "We cannot go into specifics of our ongoing investigation, but we are following all reasonable lines of inquiry."

It’s worth mentioning here that Mountbatten-Windsor was taken into custody on his 66th birthday in February 2026 at his residence on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Before being released under investigation, he was held for 11 hours. Meanwhile, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

His 2002 incident recently resurfaced amidst a broader UK police investigation into his former conduct.

Windsor is the second son and third child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, and the younger brother of King Charles III.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is younger brother of King Charles III
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is younger brother of King Charles III


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