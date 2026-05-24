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‘Mom 2’: Boney Kapoor drops major production update on sequel

‘Mom’ sequel was announced by Kapoor in March 2026

‘Mom 2’: Boney Kapoor drops major production update on sequel
‘Mom 2’: Boney Kapoor drops major production update on sequel

Mom producer Boney Kapoor recently gave an update regarding the highly anticipated sequel to the 2017 movie with a same name.

During the launch of The Chabimaster, a book event held in New Delhi, the veteran producer shared that the upcoming film has already commenced production.

According to Kapoor, the upcoming film holds a special distinction as the first project to be shot at the new International Film City.


“The shooting of Mom 2 is going on here. The director is Girish Kohli, who was the writer of Mom I,” he said, adding, “The producer is me and my partner, Akshai Puri. The action director is Vijayan from the South. He is among the most accomplished action directors.”

While shedding more details on the sequel, he said, “We have technicians from different places. We have an actor from Bengal, Jishu. We have a television and a movie actor, Karishma Tanna, who is also playing a very important part in the film.”

Announced in early March, Mom 2 is the sequel to late Sridevi starrer thriller Mom.

The highly anticipated sequel will be produced by Boney Kapoor, and will be headlined by Khushi Kapoor, alongside Karishma Tanna and Jisshu Sengupta.

The Girish Kohli directional has no official release date yet. 

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