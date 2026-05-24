Frank McGuigan, Tyrone great, dies at 71: 'The King has left the field'

Former Tyrone forward, Frank McGuigan, has passed away at the age of 71.
The legendary footballer captained the Tyrone senior team to the 1973 Ulster title at just the age of 19, for the first time since 1957.
In 1977, McGuigan went to the US as a representative of a touring Irish team, where he decided to stay after the tour was wrapped up, putting his career on temporary hiatus.
After he returned home in 1983, McGuigan famously scored 11 of Tyrone's 15 points in the 1984 Ulster final win against Armagh, five with his right foot, five with his left and one with his fist in what became known as "The Frank McGuigan final".
The performance earned him an All-Star; however, his playing career was cut short by a car crash that shattered his right leg.
Following the news of his passing, tributes poured in, as O'Donovan Rossa GAC, Ardboe, said in a statement, noting, "Frank played a central role in the famous Ardboe teams which secured three consecutive Tyrone Senior Championships between 1971 and 1973 and famously returned from the USA to help the Rossas capture another Championship title in 1984."
It continued, "Known affectionately across Tyrone and beyond simply as 'The King', Frank was a genius of a footballer who commanded the respect and admiration of the entire GAA fraternity both at home and abroad."
"Through his brilliance, humility and love for Gaelic games, he truly put our great club on the map and inspired generations of players who followed. The King has left the field, but his legacy will live forever in Ardboe and Tyrone," the emotional tribute read.
In addition to his achievements at inter-county level, McGuigan won four Tyrone SFC titles with Ardboe.
Notably, his four sons, Frank Jnr, Brian, Tommy, and Shay, all followed in Frank McGuigan's footsteps by representing Tyrone and won a total of five All-Ireland medals between them.