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At least 24 dead in Pakistan's Quetta train bombing, separatist group claims responsibility

A shuttle train, carrying military personnel and their families, was targeted in Quetta, the capital of the western Balochistan

At least 24 dead in Pakistans Quetta train bombing, separatist group claims responsibility
At least 24 dead in Pakistan's Quetta train bombing, separatist group claims responsibility

A bomb blast hit a shuttle train carrying Pakistani security personnel and their families in the Balochistan province's capital, Quetta.

On Sunday, May 24, the explosion killed at least 24 people, leaving around 70 injured. The attack was claimed by separatist militants.

The shuttle train was heading from Quetta Cantonment to the railway station when it was targeted near Chaman Phatak shortly after 8 a.m.

In a statement to media, the separatist militant group, Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), said it carried out the attack, describing it as a suicide bombing.

The devastating attack was the latest in the series of strikes in the mineral-rich province that borders Iran and Afghanistan.

According to Pakistan's railways ministry, the blast struck near a railway train in the provincial capital, derailing the engine and three coaches, while two coaches were overturned due to the force of the blast.


The rescue operations were underway as the security forces blocked access to the scene.

A security official said an explosives-laden vehicle hit one of the train's bogies in a residential area, and that some of those killed were residents of a nearby apartment building.

Images from the scene showed burnt-out vehicles, damaged residential buildings, twisted metal ​and debris scattered near ​the railway track, with ⁠smoke rising from the wreckage.

A medical emergency was declared in Quetta's hospitals, with all doctors, paramedical staff, and medical personnel called to duty.

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