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Jet2 flight makes emergency landing after pilot falls seriously ill

Jet2 holiday flight carrying passengers from Spain to the UK did emergency landing in Portugal after pilot suffered heart attack

Jet2 flight makes emergency landing after pilot falls seriously ill
Jet2 flight makes emergency landing after pilot falls seriously ill

A Jet2 holiday flight carrying passengers from Spain to the UK was forced into an emergency landing in Portugal after the pilot suffered a heart attack at 30,000ft.

Following the issue occurred, passengers over the Jet2 flight LS1266 started panicking when the aircraft suddenly started descending as it redirected to Porto in the early hours of Friday.

Jet2 flight makes emergency landing after pilot falls seriously ill

As per witnesses, the cabin crew running via the aisle in tears, asking if any passengers had medical training and pleaded for any medically trained travellers to assist during the cockpit crisis.

A passenger stated, “My partner and I were asleep when we were awoken by chaos.”

“Lights were flashing and hostesses were visibly upset, asking for a doctor. Our two-year-old started crying like many other children as the plane dropped so quickly for an emergency landing,” the passenger added.

The Airbus A321, with 220 passengers, landed at Francisco Sa Carneiro Airport at nearly 2:11 am.

Emergency services kept waiting on the runway and rushed onboard to provide initial treatment to the pilot before rushing for hospital.

Passengers were then left stranded in Porto for nearly 13 hours before continuing their journey from Tenerife to Birmingham on a replacement flight with a new cockpit crew.

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