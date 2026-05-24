News
Make us preferred on Google
News

María Corina Machado announces return to Venezuela for 2026 presidential run

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife were captured by elite US forces in a covert operation

María Corina Machado announces return to Venezuela for 2026 presidential run
María Corina Machado announces return to Venezuela for 2026 presidential run

Venezuela's Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado that she plans to run for president again and intends to return to her home country before the end of 2026.

Machado's remarks, made while meeting in Panama with several fellow Venezuelan opposition leaders, come more than four months after the stunning White House decision to sideline her and instead work with a Venezuelan ruling party loyalist following the US military's capture of then-President Nicolás Maduro, PBS reported.

Machado has been in exile since December, when she emerged from 11 months in hiding somewhere in Venezuela and traveled to Norway where she was honored with the Nobel prize.

She told reporters in Panama City that she and the other gathered opposition leaders remain committed to a democratic transition "through free and fair presidential elections, where all Venezuelans inside and outside the country vote."

Still, it is unclear when Venezuela will hold a presidential election.

US President Donald Trump and senior administration officials have praised Maduro's successor, acting President Delcy Rodríguez, who has thrown open Venezuela's oil industry to U.S. investment at a time of surging oil prices tied to the war in Iran.

The Trump administration has also dampened talk of elections, which are required by Venezuela's constitution within 30 days of the president becoming "permanently unavailable."

Machado said that an election with democratic conditions would take between seven and nine months of planning.

Machado rose to become Maduro's strongest opponent in recent years, but his government barred her from running for office in the 2024 presidential election, leading her to choose retired ambassador Edmundo González Urrutia to represent her on the ballot.

Pakistan hopes to host next round of Iran-US talks as Trump finalizes deal
Pakistan hopes to host next round of Iran-US talks as Trump finalizes deal
Jet2 flight makes emergency landing after pilot falls seriously ill
Jet2 flight makes emergency landing after pilot falls seriously ill
At least 24 dead in Pakistan's Quetta train bombing, separatist group claims responsibility
At least 24 dead in Pakistan's Quetta train bombing, separatist group claims responsibility
3 dead, 19 missing after severe flooding in China's Chongqing
3 dead, 19 missing after severe flooding in China's Chongqing
Trump hints at finalising peace deal with Iran, reopening of Strait of Hormuz
Trump hints at finalising peace deal with Iran, reopening of Strait of Hormuz
Australia: Man dies after shark attack in Queensland
Australia: Man dies after shark attack in Queensland
Congo halts all passenger flights amid Ebola outbreak
Congo halts all passenger flights amid Ebola outbreak
Nasire Best: Suspect killed in gunfire exchange outside White House
Nasire Best: Suspect killed in gunfire exchange outside White House
UK records hottest day since 2012 ahead of bank holiday, amber heat alerts issued
UK records hottest day since 2012 ahead of bank holiday, amber heat alerts issued
Kai Trump gets restraining order over stalker claims amid plot targeting Ivanka
Kai Trump gets restraining order over stalker claims amid plot targeting Ivanka
Trump weighs Iran peace deal or renewed military action: Report
Trump weighs Iran peace deal or renewed military action: Report
Trump’s AI video of tossing Stephen Colbert in dumpster sparks buzz
Trump’s AI video of tossing Stephen Colbert in dumpster sparks buzz

Popular News

Atlanta area airport now added for Ebola screening, CDC says

Atlanta area airport now added for Ebola screening, CDC says

31 minutes ago
Stephen Colbert reappears on TV hours after emotional 'The Late Show' exit

Stephen Colbert reappears on TV hours after emotional 'The Late Show' exit
2 hours ago
Jet2 flight makes emergency landing after pilot falls seriously ill

Jet2 flight makes emergency landing after pilot falls seriously ill
2 hours ago