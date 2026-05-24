Stephen Colbert reappears on TV hours after emotional 'The Late Show' exit 

Stephen Colbert has returned to screens shortly after bidding an emotional farewell to The Late Show.
The infamous American comedian and television host made a surprise comeback to television when he reappeared on the Monroe, Michigan, show Only in Monroe on Friday, May 22.
Colbert, 62, stunned fans as he showed on the screens just a few hours after he said goodbye to the iconic CBS show.
The popular television star jokingly said, "It's been an excruciating 23 hours without being on TV," during his opening monologue in the Monroe program.
"So I am grateful to be able to be here on Monroe Community Media before they also get acquired by Paramount," Colbert concluded.
The political commentator, whose real name is Stephen Tyrone Colbert, also had a brief association with Only in Monroe, having filled in for hosts Michelle Baumann and Kaye Lani Rafko-Wilson while preparing for his Late Show debut in July 2015.
This surprise guest appearance came after CBS concluded its long-running The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday, May 21.
Why The Late Show ended?
Notably, the show ended alongside the music legend Sir Paul McCartney as his final guest, he also performed The Beatles' hit track Hello, Goodbye to mark the final episode of the show.
CBS announced in July 2025 that it was cancelling The Late Show with Stephen Colbert despite the series’s late-night ratings dominance.