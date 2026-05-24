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Today's NYT connections hints, and answers for puzzle #1078

Here are the answers and hits for today's NYT Connections puzzle number #1078

Todays NYT connections hints, and answers for puzzle #1078
Today's NYT connections hints, and answers for puzzle #1078

Are you looking for today’s NYT Connections? If yes, then look no where as you are at the right place.

NYT Connections puzzle number #1078 comes with a range of features such as farm terms, labor protests, ritual objects, and a tricky wordplay category.

NYT connections hints for May 24, #1078

Here are a few hints of NYT connections for you:

Yellow: Places where farm animals live

Green: Actions linked to worker demonstrations

Blue: Items used in ritual performances

Purple: Words hiding possessive terms

Todays NYT connections hints, and answers for puzzle #1078

What are categories in Today’s Connections?

The four categories for today’s puzzle are:

Yellow: FARM FIXTURES

Green: LABOR PROTEST ACTIONS

Blue: OBJECTS USED IN RITUAL PERFORMANCES

Purple: POSSESSIVE ADJECTIVES PLUS A LETTER

NYT connections answers today

Here are the answers of today's Connections puzzle:

FARM FIXTURES: COOP, PEN, SHED, STABLE

LABOR PROTEST ACTIONS: MARCH, PICKET, RALLY, STRIKE

OBJECTS USED IN RITUAL PERFORMANCES: DRUM, MASK, RATTLE, STAFF

POSSESSIVE ADJECTIVES PLUS A LETTER: HERB, HISS, ITSY, MYA

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