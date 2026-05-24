Today's NYT connections hints, and answers for puzzle #1078

Are you looking for today’s NYT Connections? If yes, then look no where as you are at the right place.
NYT Connections puzzle number #1078 comes with a range of features such as farm terms, labor protests, ritual objects, and a tricky wordplay category.
NYT connections hints for May 24, #1078
Here are a few hints of NYT connections for you:
Yellow: Places where farm animals live
Green: Actions linked to worker demonstrations
Blue: Items used in ritual performances
Purple: Words hiding possessive terms
What are categories in Today’s Connections?
The four categories for today’s puzzle are:
Yellow: FARM FIXTURES
Green: LABOR PROTEST ACTIONS
Blue: OBJECTS USED IN RITUAL PERFORMANCES
Purple: POSSESSIVE ADJECTIVES PLUS A LETTER
NYT connections answers today
Here are the answers of today's Connections puzzle:
FARM FIXTURES: COOP, PEN, SHED, STABLE
LABOR PROTEST ACTIONS: MARCH, PICKET, RALLY, STRIKE
OBJECTS USED IN RITUAL PERFORMANCES: DRUM, MASK, RATTLE, STAFF
POSSESSIVE ADJECTIVES PLUS A LETTER: HERB, HISS, ITSY, MYA