Prince Edward is raising concerns over the deteriorating education system in the United Kingdom.
The Duke of Edinburgh attended the Education World Forum in Westminster last week, where he issued a stark warning to 100 education ministers to oversee academic achievement.
In his iconic speech, His Royal Highness issued a stark warning, expressing "disappointment" and advising them to work efficiently for education.
"When you get to the interview, they will never ask you about your academic qualifications. What they want to know is what you’ve done. What are your experiences? What is it that you have done that shapes you as a person?" the 62-year-old British royal member added.
He also addressed the young people in his speech, advising them to look over "extracurricular experiences" before they step into practical life.
Prince Edward serves as patron of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award, the programme established by his late father, Prince Philip, in 1956, which aims to help young people develop new skills and undertake outdoor expeditions.
This update came days before police launched an investigation into his disgraced sibling, ex-Duke of York, Andrew-Mountbatten Windsor's, alleged sexual misconduct during the 2002 Royal Ascot.
On Saturday, May 23, the GB News reported that the former prince physically abused an identified woman at the Royal Ascot races in 2002.
As the fresh claims reemerged, police announced they would examine the incident against the disgraced royal member, who was disowned by King Charles III due to his controversial ties with the late child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.
It is pertinent to note that Prince Edward was the first British Royal Family member, who spoke against the Andrew-Mountbatten Windsor after his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office in February this year.