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Oasis legend Noel Gallagher enjoys cozy date with Nina Johnson in West London

Nina Johnson and Noel Gallagher spark romance speculation after steamy date in pub

Oasis legend Noel Gallagher enjoys cozy date with Nina Johnson in West London
Oasis legend Noel Gallagher enjoys cozy date with Nina Johnson in West London  

Noel Gallagher and his new flame, Nina Johnson, enjoyed a PDA-filled date in West London. 

On Saturday, May 23, the Oasis legend was spotted walking hand-in-hand at a pub with his events boss' girlfriend, who is 30 years younger than him.

During the outing, Gallagher looked smitten with the 28-year-old marketing manager, with whom they spent hours in each other’s company.

An insider recently shared about the couple's romance that the singer is "couldn’t be happier" with how things are going.

Over the weekend, The Sun reported, "She is a lot younger than him, but that doesn't bother either of them. They have been seeing a lot of each other in the past few weeks."

"Her career is going great guns. She is really bright and taking her career seriously. She's her own woman, and Noel really respects that," the tipster told the outlet.

They continued, "They really enjoy each other's company, and both love the finer things in life and go to a lot of the same places." 

For those unaware, before dating Nina Johnson, Noel Gallagher parted ways with his ex-girlfriend, Sally Marsh, 39, in March of this year. 

The former couple dated for two years, with sources suggesting that they're "not right for each other," but insisted there's no "bad blood."

Noel Gallagher's dating history: 

He was also married to his first wife, Meg Matthews, in 1997, and they also welcomed a daughter, Anais, in 2000, but split just a year later. 

Noel later walked down the aisle with his second wife, Sara MacDonald, with whom he co-parents two sons, Donovan and Sonny, after their divorce in 2023. 

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