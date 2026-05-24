Caleb Shomo comes out as gay, confirms split from wife

Caleb Shomo has publicly come out as gay while confirming the end of his 14-year marriage to Fleur Shomo after months of speculation surrounding his personal life.
Taking to Instagram, the Beartooth singer explained himself as a “proudly gay man” and stated he had spent years trying to comprehend and accept his sexuality.
Shomo described that the journey had been so emotionally challenging and struggled with depression, religion, and depression, religion, mental health, and alcohol abuse.
The musician on Beartooth’s earlier albums, calling them deeply self-deprecating explorations of emotional pain.
Moreover, Caleb admitted he avoided confronting the root of his feelings for years and said sobriety eventually became a turning point in comprehending himself more clearly.
The 33-year-old added that while producing Beartooth’s forthcoming album, Pure Ecstasy, he decided to express himself regardless of the result.
Previously, some rumours emerged regarding his sexuality after the February 2026 release of the single “Free,” which featured more open self-expression in its visuals.
Shortly after his revelation, Caleb’s wife Fleur Shomo confirmed their split in an emotional social media post, expressing heartbreak while also supporting Caleb’s journey toward happiness.
The revelation launches as the Beartooth prepares for its forthcoming PURE ECSTASY WORLD TOUR by the end of this year.