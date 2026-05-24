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Charlie Hunnam opens up about Ed Gein transformation in Emmy Roundtable appearance

The 'Sons of Anarchy' alum recalled his intense preparation for the Ryan Murphy-produced series

Charlie Hunnam opens up about Ed Gein transformation in Emmy Roundtable appearance
Charlie Hunnam opens up about Ed Gein transformation in Emmy Roundtable appearance

Charlie Hunnam joined The Hollywood Reporter Emmy Roundtable 2026 to discuss his revolutionary performance as serial killer Ed Gein in Netflix’s Monster: The Ed Gein Story, a pivotal role that placed him as an Emmy contender.

The 46-year-old recalled his intense preparation for the Ryan Murphy-produced series, including a 30-pound weight loss and deep psychological immersion into Gein’s real-life history.

The Sons of Anarchy alum stated that he studied archival material, visited Wisconsin locations associated with the case, and successfully developed an interesting vocal style to portray his character.

The phenomenal performance has captured tremendous attention and gained significant recognition, with nominations at the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards, and SAG Awards.

Charlie Hunnam opens up about Ed Gein transformation in Emmy Roundtable appearance

Several credible analysts of industry consider him a leading contender for the 2026 Emmy Award for Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie.

In the roundtable discussion, Hunnam got candid about the emotional challenge of portraying such a dark historical figure, underscoring the significance of finding humanity within the character instead of a one-dimensional villain. He described the role as psychologically demanding and career-defining.

Several critics praised Hunnam’s performance for its intensity, physical transformation, and emotional depth.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story released in late 2025 as part of Ryan Murphy’s anthology franchise and quickly became one of Netflix’s most discussed limited series.

With Emmy voting approaching in June 2026, Hunnam’s recognition across major awards bodies indicates strong momentum. Industry watchers now consider him a serious contender for television’s highest honors this year.

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