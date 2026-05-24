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Sarah Ferguson quietly receives Kate Middleton's support amid financial woes

The Princess of Wales reportedly feels the former Duchess of York "deserves" second chance

Sarah Ferguson quietly receives Kate Middletons support amid financial woes
Sarah Ferguson quietly receives Kate Middleton's support amid financial woes  

Kate Middleton has reportedly offered support to disgraced Sarah Ferguson after she made a big financial demand to the British Royal Family. 

Earlier this week, a royal author, Andrew Lownie, claimed that the former Duchess of York, who has spent several months surrounded by scandals, asked for a pension for not revealing dark secrets of the Royal Family in a much-anticipated tell-all interview.

As the news emerged, a new report revealed that the Princess of Wales came in support of Fergie as she had been trying to overcome the ongoing tensions within the royal family.

Insider shared with Examiner that, "Kate doesn’t feel that’s the right way to handle this," as she "absolutely agrees that they do need to create distance and they need to be seen as cutting ties with her. What she doesn’t agree with is the harsh way it’s been done."

"She believes Sarah deserves that bit of mercy, that they should take her calls and let her say her piece," the tipster noted.

So far, neither Kate Middleton nor any member of the exiled Royal Family has spoken about these ongoing speculations.

This update came after Sarah Ferguson's alleged demand for a pension to avoid revealing deep secrets of the royal family’s history. 

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