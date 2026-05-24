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Elon Musk endorses Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain Party, criticizes UK Labour

Musk backs right-wing Restore Britain as party vows to ‘dismantle the establishment’

Elon Musk endorses Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain Party, criticizes UK Labour
Elon Musk endorses Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain Party, criticizes UK Labour

Elon Musk has thrown his support behind Rupert Lowe’s new party after it pledged to “dismantle” the establishment.

According to Metro, the Tesla founder has been a fierce critic of the current Labour government, using his platform on X to attack its political record.

In his latest intervention in British politics, Musk showed approval for the right-wing party Restore Britain.

Lowe founded the party after he was suspended from Reform UK last year.

The MP for Great Yarmouth registered the party with the Electoral Commission in early 2026.

In a post on X, Lowe vowed to “tear apart and rebuild” the state, warning that many “all-powerful bureaucrats” would be sent to prison under his plans.

He wrote, “Restore Britain is not going to merely reform the establishment – we are going to destroy it. The system will be dismantled, the state will be torn apart and rebuilt as one that serves the people it always should have done, the British people.”

“The permanent Westminster machine that has grown rich and comfortable while Britain became poorer, weaker, more divided and less safe is biting back. Is that any surprise?” he added.

Reposting the rant, Trump’s former head of Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) simply said., “Restore Britain.”

Musk has previously publicly supported British far-right campaigner Tommy Robinson (real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon), whose most recent Unite the Kingdom rally in London on May 16 is thought to have attracted 60,000 attendees.

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