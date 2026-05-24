Iran deal news: Benjamin Netanyahu says Trump backs dismantling Iran nuclear threat 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated he had a conversation with the US President Donald Trump, and they both agreed that any negotiation with Iran “must eliminate the nuclear danger.”
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Netanyahu stated, “That means dismantling Iran’s nuclear enrichment sites and removing its enriched nuclear material from its territory,”
“My policy, like President Trump’s, remains unchanged: Iran will not have nuclear weapons. President Trump also reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself against threats on every front, including Lebanon,” he added.
Both the parties are trying to find a solution to mark a permanent end to the ongoing war, which is currently mediated by Pakistan.
Meanwhile, Trump stated on social media, "The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side."
He said the US relationship with Iran is becoming "much more professional and productive."