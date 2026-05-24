Selena Gomez enjoys solo London getaway after Benny Blanco reacts to her daring role 

Selena Gomez has shared an update from her joyful London trip after Benny Blanco supported her for her daring role.
The Calm Down hitmaker, who made headlines for her upcoming collaboration for a controversial role, has released a carousel of snaps from her solo getaway.
On Sunday, May 24, turning to her Instagram account, Gomez offered a glimpse to her 406 million followers of how she has been spending her days and nights without her husband, who is showing sweet support in her absence.
"First week in London," the singer-turned-actress captioned her post after grabbing fans' attention by announcing a new role in an X-rated film with Cate Blanchett.
Why Selena Gomez is in London without Benny Blanco?
The Ice Cream crooner, 33, is currently exploring London to film her highly anticipated sixth season of her hit Hulu mystery series, Only Murders in the Building, which also stars legendary actors Steve Martin and Martin Short.
What is Selena Gomez's X-rated film controversy?
This update came after Selena Gomez found herself under media scrutiny when her upcoming co-star, Cate, accidentally revealed at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival that she had been filming an X-rated film with the singer.
Later, the popular American singer sparked a massive wave of buzz as she confirmed that she is joining an epic movie directed by Brady Corbet.
Benny Blanco's support for Selena Gomez' new bold film:
Days after the backlash, Benny Blanco came out in her support, as an insider close to the record producer claimed that he completely understands why the role matters so much to her career.
"Benny is proud of Selena and her decision to move forward with working on the film," the insider revealed.
Brady Corbet’s new film, The Origin of the World, which also stars Michael Fassbender, is expected to be released in 2027.