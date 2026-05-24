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Katy Perry commends Air Canada staff for handling onboard medical crisis

The 143 singer confirmed the passenger recovered and that everyone exited the aircraft safely

Katy Perry commends Air Canada staff for handling onboard medical crisis
Katy Perry commends Air Canada staff for handling onboard medical crisis

Katy Perry publicly praised Air Canada flight attendants after witnessing them respond to a medical emergency aboard a flight from Montreal to Los Angeles.

The Harleys in Hawaii hitmaker was traveling on Air Canada flight AC779 when a fellow passenger became seriously ill during the flight.

Later on, Katy took to X (formerly Twitter), stating that she was deeply impressed by the crew’s professionalism, attentiveness, and rapid response to the situation.

Katy Perry commends Air Canada staff for handling onboard medical crisis

As per Katy, cabin crew members took an immediate action to save the passenger's life, assisting stabilise the situation before the flight landed safely in Los Angeles.

The 143 singer confirmed the passenger recovered and that everyone exited the aircraft safely.

While praising the airline staff for efficient handling for the emergency, The Dark Horse alum wrote, “Good for you Air Canada!”

Air Canada’s social media team responded soon after, expressing gratitude to Katy for the appreciation.

Shortly after the post went viral, many social media users appreciated the crooner for publicly recognising airline workers instead of criticizing them.

The incident comes months after Katy Perry confirmed her relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on social media.

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