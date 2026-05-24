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Princess Anne lays wreath to mark 85th anniversary of Battle of Crete in Greece

Princess Royal concludes her three day royal trip to Greece with her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence

Princess Anne lays wreath to mark 85th anniversary of Battle of Crete in Greece
Princess Anne lays wreath to mark 85th anniversary of Battle of Crete in Greece 

King Charles III has acknowledged his sister, Princess Anne's, solemn tribute to the Battle of Crete heroes during her three-day trip to Greece.  

On Sunday, May 24th, the Princess Royal concluded her state visit with her husband, Sir Tim Laurence.

The senior working royal wrapped up her trip with a heartfelt tribute to the heroes who lost their lives during the Battle of Crete, which marked 85 years.

During the prestigious ceremony at the Souda Bay Allied War Cemetery in Chania, Greece, Anne, 75, laid a wreath on behalf of the 77-year-old British monarch.

Shortly after her trip, King Charles' office issued a brief statement to share an update on Her Royal Highness' royal engagements in Greece.

"This week, The Princess Royal has been in Greece, commemorating the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Crete. Her Royal Highness, accompanied by Sir Tim Laurence, attended services to commemorate the Commonwealth," Royal Family stated.

The official statement continued, "Allied and Greek personnel who gave their lives in defensive action during the Battle. Her Royal Highness and Sir Tim met relatives of those who fought in the 1941 battle, watched fly pasts from the Red Arrows and watched a traditional Cretan flag parade in commemoration of the Battle."

"The Princess also visited Athens, where she met the President of the Hellenic Republic and attended events in her role as President of the Mission to Seafarers," they concluded.

Princess Anne's trip came a few hours after a report suggested that King Charles' youngest son, Prince Harry, was not invited to the high-profile royal wedding of Peter Philips, scheduled for the first week of June. 

Despite Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's parents' scandals, the York sisters have been invited to the wedding.

Several Royal fans have been asking why the Duke of Sussex and his family were not invited to the upcoming royal event.

So far, Princess Anne has not broken her silence over these speculations. 

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