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Philippines unfinished building collapse: 1 dead over 20 feared trapped

Philippines building victim identified as a Malaysian citizen trapped in an apartment hotel

Philippines unfinished building collapse: 1 dead over 20 feared trapped
Philippines unfinished building collapse: 1 dead over 20 feared trapped 

At least one person has died after an unfinished building collapsed in the Philippines.

According to Sky News, rescuers have been searching through the rubble of the nine-floor construction for another 21 people who are missing after Sunday, May 24, disaster.

A 65-year-old Malaysian national, whose body had been recovered from a neighbouring hotel affected by the collapse, was the first person confirmed dead.

Maria Leah Sajili, from the regional Bureau of Fire Protection, ⁠told reporters that, of the 21 people reported missing, five people were confirmed trapped.

Two of the five were in contact with rescuers, but the status of the others was not immediately clear.

Philippines unfinished building collapse: 1 dead over 20 feared trapped

Rescue efforts, using trained rescue dogs, heartbeat detection devices and heavy equipment to sift through the debris, have continued, but operations will become more challenging after dark, Ms Sajili said.

Officials said an investigation had been launched into what caused the collapse in the city of Angeles, north of the capital, Manila on Luzon, the nation's largest and most populous island.

Rescuers have had to climb over a mound of concrete slabs and mangled steel, covered in green netting, in their search for survivors.

A total of 24 people have been pulled out of the site, a figure that includes others who were nearby.

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