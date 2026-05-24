Sweden's Prince Daniel delivers powerful speech during key event in Ockelbo 

Prince Daniel has delivered a powerful speech as he takes a short trip to his homeland, Ockelbo, in Sweden.
On Sunday, May 24th, the House of Bernadotte took its official Instagram account to share a keynote from his historical address outside the Wij mansion.
"There are some places you never really leave. Places that remain in the body, in the soul, in the memory and in the steps - even when you have been elsewhere for a longer time. For me, Ockelbo is one such place," the Swedish Royal House shared.
The statement continued, "This is where you come when you come home."
During the royal event, Prince Daniel was accompanied by his wife, Crown Princess Victoria and their eldest son, Prince Oscar.
As per the royal press release, the 52-year-old member of the Swedish royal family reopened the manor, which underwent a major restoration.
"Wij Manor was acquired a few years ago by FAM, which is owned by the three largest Wallenberg foundations, to develop as a meeting place in Ockelbo," the Palace shared.
Prince Daniel of Sweden, Duke of Västergötland, is a member of the Swedish royal family and the husband of Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden.