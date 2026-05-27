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Jennifer Lopez visibly blushes after 'Office Romance' co-star's raunchy confession

Brett Goldstein and Jennifer Lopez attend 'Office Romance' premiere at the The Egyptian Theatre on Tuesday

Jennifer Lopez visibly blushes after Office Romance co-stars raunchy confession
Jennifer Lopez visibly blushes after 'Office Romance' co-star's raunchy confession  

Jennifer Lopez and her new co-star, Brett Goldstein, are at the centre of the media spotlight!

While promoting their new film, Office Romance, the Marry Me actress noticeably blushes after Brett made a raunchy confession about her.

On Tuesday, May 26th, speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the global premiere of his upcoming romance-comedy movie, the English actor rated JLo’s kissing skills, leaving her cheeks red.

Brett didn’t hesitate when asked about filming romantic scenes with Jennifer, saying, "The best," discussing their onscreen kiss. 

However, the camera immediately captured the Unstoppable actress' reaction as she burst into laughter before jokingly questioning how honest her co-star is.

"Well, what is he going to say in front of me?" she teased.

Jennifer also released a few exclusive clicks of her look, along with a handful of images featuring Brett Goldstein and others. 

"OFFICE ROMANCE PREMIERE -The Egyptian Theatre, LA," she captioned.

For the red carpet promoting her Netflix romantic comedy Office Romance, Jennifer Lopez made a glamorous appearance, wearing a strapless black gown.

While Brett Goldstein sported a white court with a matching shirt and black pants. 

Office Romance will premiere on Netflix on June 5th, 2026.   

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