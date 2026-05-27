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Coco Gauff involved in car accident on way to French Open match

Defending champion Coco Gauff reveals car crash details after Roland Garros opener win

Coco Gauff involved in car accident on way to French Open match
Coco Gauff involved in car accident on way to French Open match 

American tennis star Coco Gauff’s trip to Roland Garros for her French Open opener took a frightening turn.

Defending French Open champion breezed past Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-0 in an emphatic return to Roland Garros on Tuesday, May 26, Tennis Uptodate reported.

However, her preparation was severly hampered when she was forced to find other means of trasnport to Roland Garros after being involved in a car accident.

Gauff told TNT Sports with a laugh, "We got in a mini car accident on my way to the site today. We ran into a pole. You could feel the impact. I spilled my juice all over the car. The car was not drivable. So we ended up taking a taxi."

“And then right before I went onto court, my dress got stuck, so my physio was in the bathroom trying to help me take it off. It was an eventful day. But I feel like whenever that happens, it lets you not think about the match too much. I'm just happy to be here in one piece," she continued.


The 22-year-old will now play Egyptian tennis player Mayar Sherif in second round on Thursday, May 28.

Gauff defeated Aryna Sabalenka in last year’s French Open final to capture the second Grand Slam title of her career. She won her first at the 2023 US Open in New York.

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