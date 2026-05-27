Prince William gets firsthand look at FIFA World Cup 2026 preparations during special visit  

Prince William is ensuring the preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup!
The Patron of The Football Association made a special visit to St. George’s Park on Wednesday, May 27, to meet the England team behind the scenes before the football madness begins.
Kensington Palace also dropped a video message of the Prince of Wales as he wished "good luck" to the team before t the ball rolling in Florida next Monday.
"A special visit to St. George’s Park as England continue their preparations for the @fifaworldcup. The team behind the team is working hard to get the #ThreeLions ready for the tournament – on and off the pitch," the next heir to the British throne stated in the caption.
Last Friday, Thomas Tuchel announced that his football team, the Three Lions, officially selected a 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup, and the future King came forward to support his beloved team.
During his surprise tour, His Royal Highness was given an insight into the tournament plans, as he met the colleagues working behind the scenes.
"I just wanted to take the opportunity to see the team behind the team today, and to say thank you and good luck to all of you guys who don’t get as much acknowledgement or credit as you deserve," the Prince of Wales, 43, said.
It is also expected that Prince William might attend the tournament in North America to cheer on the England national team.