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President Trump makes history as first sitting president to attend NBA Finals

President Trump booed at historic NBA Finals appearance

President Trump makes history as first sitting president to attend NBA Finals
President Trump makes history as first sitting president to attend NBA Finals

On Monday night, June 8, 2026, Donald Trump became the first sitting U.S. president in history to attend an NBA Finals game.

The President visited Madison Square Garden in New York City to watch Game 3 of the championship series between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

His attendance as a guest of Knicks owner James Dolan caused significant security disruptions, leading authorities to cancel popular outdoor fan watch parties.

Inside the arena, Trump faced a mixed reception; he was greeted by loud boos from sections of the crowd when he appeared on the venue’s giant video screens while saluting during the national anthem.


Addressing the logistical impact of the visit, New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch stated:

“The NYPD in coordination with the Secret Service made the decision for Game 3, where we have a presidential visit, that we could not support watch parties right outside of the Garden.”

Regarding the atmosphere, Knicks guard Jose Alvarado noted, “We improvise. We’re New Yorkers. We’re going to find a way to watch a game and that’s what we’re doing.”

Critics, including Representative Hakeem Jeffries, argued, “It’s not clear to me that Donald Trump is a big Knicks fan. He’s just injecting himself into the NBA finals.”

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