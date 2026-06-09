2026 NBA Finals: Spurs narrow Knicks’ lead to 2-1 after Game 3 victory

The 2026 NBA Finals have taken an exciting turn breathing new life into the championship series between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.
After the Knicks dominated the opening two games in San Antonio, the Spurs bounced back in Game 3 at Madison Square Garden securing a hard-fought 115-111 victory.
This result narrows the Knicks’ series lead to 2-1 and brings the momentum back to San Antonio’s side.
The standout performance came from Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, who dominated the floor with 32 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.
His ability to control the game at critical moments silenced the New York crowd and prevented the Knicks from extending their series lead.
Reflecting on the team’s resilience, the atmosphere remains intense as the Spurs look to build on this win.
The Knicks, aiming for their title since 1973, now face pressure as they head into Game 4 at home on Wednesday.
As the series continues, fans remain eager to see if the Knicks can regain their rhythm or if the Spurs will even the series, with experts noting. “The tone of the finals has changed” following the Spurs’ pivotal win.