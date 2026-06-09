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Watch live: Nintendo direct June 2026 – Switch 2 game reveals

Nintendo Direct 2026 live 50-minute showcase of upcoming Switch 2 games

Watch live: Nintendo direct June 2026 – Switch 2 game reveals
Watch live: Nintendo direct June 2026 – Switch 2 game reveals

Gamers around the world are buzzing with excitement today, June 9, as Nintendo officially hosts its latest Nintendo Direct showcase.

The highly anticipated presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM ET (7:00 AM PT).

According to the official announcement, the program will feature “approximately 50 minutes of updates” providing fans with a comprehensive look at the company’s future plans.

This event is particularly significant because it marks the first major general showcase since the release of the Nintendo Switch 2.

The presentation will focus on “upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch games” currently scheduled for release during the second half of 2026.


Following the main event, Nintendo will host a 95-minute “Nintendo Treehouse: Live” segment, which will feature in-depth, real-time gameplay demonstrations from developers.

While official details remain under wraps, speculation is reaching a fever pitch.

Many fans are hoping to see a long-rumored remake of “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time,” alongside updates for major titles like “Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave.”

Whether the event delivers the highly requested Zelda news or other surprise reveals, it is set to be a definitive moment for Nintendo’s 2026 lineup.

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