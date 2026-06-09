News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Janhvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff upcoming film 'Lag Ja Gale' gets release date

Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor, and Lakshya starrer film eyes summer 2027 release date

Janhvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff upcoming film Lag Ja Gale gets release date
Janhvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff upcoming film 'Lag Ja Gale' gets release date

Dharma Productions has announced the official release date for its upcoming film Lag Ja Gale, starring Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya.

Helmed by Rah Mehta, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on May 14, 2027.

While the plot of the movie has been kept under wraps, Lag Ja Gale has been positioned as one of Dharma Productions' major theatrical releases for the 2027.

The project marks another collaboration between Dharma Productions and director Raj Mehta, who is known for films, including JugJugg Jeeyo, Selfiee, and Good Newwz.

Amid the buzz surrounding the film, it was previously reported that Tiger and Lakshya have filmed a large-scale dance-off sequences, intensifying the excitement.


The song was filmed at Mumbai's Mukesh Mills in December 2025 and was choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Earlier reports suggested that the film's production schedule underwent some changes due to Lakshya's commitments on other projects and his preparation for the role.

The actor, whom audiences know for soft and romantic roles, is said to be undergoing a significant makeover for Lag Ja Gale.

Since the character demands a rugged and intense look, the production team allegedly pushed the filming schedule to allow him enough time for the transformation.

Notably, Lag Ja Gale is set to be an intense action entertainer, with revenge-action drama and a love triangle as the major plot points.

Anil Kapoor’s heart-melting surprise for Sonam Kapoor’s 41st steals spotlight
Anil Kapoor’s heart-melting surprise for Sonam Kapoor’s 41st steals spotlight
Imran Khan’s response to ‘What if your daughter dates someone like you’ goes viral
Imran Khan’s response to ‘What if your daughter dates someone like you’ goes viral
Farah Khan on ditching Shah Rukh Khan for Michael Jackson: ‘I still get...’
Farah Khan on ditching Shah Rukh Khan for Michael Jackson: ‘I still get...’
'Dhamaal 4' gets new release date after schedule change
'Dhamaal 4' gets new release date after schedule change
Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘Peddi’ controversy: 'They may not want to objectify blatantly'
Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘Peddi’ controversy: 'They may not want to objectify blatantly'
Akshay Kumar lands major deal to reunite with ex Raveena Tandon in 'Welcome To Jungle'
Akshay Kumar lands major deal to reunite with ex Raveena Tandon in 'Welcome To Jungle'
Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ set to release high-octane teaser on THIS date
Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ set to release high-octane teaser on THIS date
Saif Ali Khan gets honest about career challenges: ‘I survived because..’
Saif Ali Khan gets honest about career challenges: ‘I survived because..’
Varun Dhawan opens up about Salman Khan's loneliness amid actor's late-night tweets
Varun Dhawan opens up about Salman Khan's loneliness amid actor's late-night tweets
Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor’s reunion at ‘Maa Behen’ screening sparks huge demand
Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor’s reunion at ‘Maa Behen’ screening sparks huge demand
Salim Kumar dies at 56: Renowned Malayalam star's cause of death revealed
Salim Kumar dies at 56: Renowned Malayalam star's cause of death revealed
Salman Khan, Nayanthara gear up for key action sequences in upcoming film shot
Salman Khan, Nayanthara gear up for key action sequences in upcoming film shot

Popular News

Federal judge voids Trump’s $100,000 H-1B visa fee, ruling it unlawful

Federal judge voids Trump’s $100,000 H-1B visa fee, ruling it unlawful
23 minutes ago
Sarah Ferguson lands in trouble after staffers shocking claims come to light

Sarah Ferguson lands in trouble after staffers shocking claims come to light
51 minutes ago
Anil Kapoor’s heart-melting surprise for Sonam Kapoor’s 41st steals spotlight

Anil Kapoor’s heart-melting surprise for Sonam Kapoor’s 41st steals spotlight
2 hours ago