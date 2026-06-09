Janhvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff upcoming film 'Lag Ja Gale' gets release date

Dharma Productions has announced the official release date for its upcoming film Lag Ja Gale, starring Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya.
Helmed by Rah Mehta, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on May 14, 2027.
While the plot of the movie has been kept under wraps, Lag Ja Gale has been positioned as one of Dharma Productions' major theatrical releases for the 2027.
The project marks another collaboration between Dharma Productions and director Raj Mehta, who is known for films, including JugJugg Jeeyo, Selfiee, and Good Newwz.
Amid the buzz surrounding the film, it was previously reported that Tiger and Lakshya have filmed a large-scale dance-off sequences, intensifying the excitement.
The song was filmed at Mumbai's Mukesh Mills in December 2025 and was choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.
Earlier reports suggested that the film's production schedule underwent some changes due to Lakshya's commitments on other projects and his preparation for the role.
The actor, whom audiences know for soft and romantic roles, is said to be undergoing a significant makeover for Lag Ja Gale.
Since the character demands a rugged and intense look, the production team allegedly pushed the filming schedule to allow him enough time for the transformation.
Notably, Lag Ja Gale is set to be an intense action entertainer, with revenge-action drama and a love triangle as the major plot points.