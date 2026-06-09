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Hugh Laurie issues apology after calling out 'House' critic publicly

The 'House' star was involved in an online 'fight' with a journalist over her criticism of the hit medical show

Hugh Laurie issues apology after calling out House critic publicly
Hugh Laurie issues apology after calling out 'House' critic publicly

Hugh Laurie has apologised and admitted that he was "slightly drunk" when he responded to a criticism of House, his hit medical show that aired from 2004 to 2012.

On Monday, June 8, Laurie issued an apology to British journalist Janet Murray for his strong-worded reply to her X post criticising the medical series where he portrays the titular character, Dr Gregory House.

"I'm sorry if people have been having a go at you because of my tweet," Laurie said in his new post.

He added, "I was very slightly drunk and already upset about something that had nothing to do with you. If it's any comfort, I got it in the neck too. I'm a thin-skinned twat, even though it wasn't my skin."

Hugh Laurie/ X
Hugh Laurie/ X

Laurie shared that he was just backing up the writers of the show "who I adored" in his initial response.

Sharing Laurie's tweet on her own profile, Murray penned, "Plot twist - but full respect."

What happened between Hugh Laurie and Janet Murray?

On Saturday, June 6, Murray shared an X post, calling out the repetitiveness in House, writing, "Late to the party, but I've started watching Season 1 of House."

"Same narrative every episode: Patient has mysterious illness. Hugh Laurie (House) gets diagnosis wrong. Patient nearly dies."

She continued, "Hugh Laurie gets diagnosis wrong again. Gets threatened with being fired. Patient nearly dies again."

Then, she said, "Hugh Laurie has last minute left-field idea. Gets diagnosis right. Doesn't get fired. Eight seasons of this?"

Responding to the viral post, Laurie noted, "Thanks for your critique, Janet."

"We actually tried a couple of episodes where House (Hugh Laurie) (please put the brackets in the right place) gets it right first time, but they were only 6 minutes long," he said.

Hugh Laurie sarcastically added that the team tried some iteration where House does not manage to make a correct diagnosis and the patient dies, adding, "The audience wasn't happy."

Notably, Laurie's apology tweet was in response to an article link Murray shared, titled "What I learnt from my online fight with Hugh Laurie", where she discussed the online trolling and abuse she faced for making an X post about a hit show.

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