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Cardi B leaves ESPN commentators mesmerized with epic 2026 NBA Finals performance

The 'Am I Drama?' singer sparks buzz with electrifying performance at the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs finale

Cardi B leaves ESPN commentators mesmerized with epic 2026 NBA Finals performance
Cardi B leaves ESPN commentators mesmerized with epic 2026 NBA Finals performance   

Cardi B is a vision at the 2026 NBA Finals! 

The Little Miss Drama hitmaker – who is no longer strange at performing for the NBA Finals – delivered an electrifying performance during the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Notably, the musical performance - which was also attended by Timothée Chalamet, Ben Stiller, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, and Larry David – also left the hosts at the commentator box mused as the ESPN host, Charles Barkley, made a hilarious remark on Cardi.

The Drip crooner's performance caught fellow host Charles Ernie Johnson's attention as he said, "Knicks up seven, looking for a 3-0 lead. We’ve been competing with Cardi B here." 

In response, the former American basketball player humorously noted, "We lost. I don't know if those B's. They might be Cardi D's," leaving viewers in stitches.

Fans' reaction: 

The hilarious statement made unexpected online chaos, leaving several fans rushing to social media accounts to share their honest opinion over Charles and Cardi's light-hearted moment.

One said, "This was so funny to me, I’m sorry."

"Chuck is a wild man," another said.

During her performance, Cardi B sang an iconic rendition of her song, Bodega Baddie, on fans' popular demand.

She also delivered songs from her second studio album, Am I the Drama?, which was released on September 19th, 2026.  

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