Badshah drops cryptic post with mystery girl, fans ask: 'Is that Hania Aamir?' 

Badshah has stunned fans with his latest photos with a mystery girl.
The renowned rap icon of Bollywood, who sparked marriage buzz in March of this year with longtime pal Isha Rikhi, has shared a cryptic message with an unidentified girl.
On Tuesday, June 09th, Badshah took to his Instagram account to share a handful of snaps featuring himself and a girl, whom fans believed to be Pakistani actress Hania Aamir.
With aesthetic shots, the Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai crooner is seen posing with a woman in a garden while managing to hide the girl’s face in the new photos.
"Universe has a strange way of putting people in your life," Badshah captioned his post.
As the new snaps garnered fans' attention, several were convinced that the girl in the pictures was none other than Hania Aamir, who had previously been linked to the rapper due to their close ties.
One user said, "Is this Hania, Amir?"
"She is Hania Aamir," another noted.
While a third sarcastically commented, "If @haniaheheofficial would not attend Asim‘s concert, I would say that’s her."
This update came after several media outlets released a photo of Badshah and his wife, Isha Rikhi, who is also a Punjabi actress.
The news broke when Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared viral photos of the couple dressed in traditional wedding attire.
So far, Badshah has not made his marriage official with his wife.