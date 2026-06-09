News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Badshah drops cryptic post with mystery girl, fans ask: 'Is that Hania Aamir?'

The 'Soulmate' hitmaker sends fans into a frenzy with mystery girl, what's cooking?

Badshah drops cryptic post with mystery girl, fans ask: Is that Hania Aamir?
Badshah drops cryptic post with mystery girl, fans ask: 'Is that Hania Aamir?' 

Badshah has stunned fans with his latest photos with a mystery girl. 

The renowned rap icon of Bollywood, who sparked marriage buzz in March of this year with longtime pal Isha Rikhi, has shared a cryptic message with an unidentified girl. 

On Tuesday, June 09th, Badshah took to his Instagram account to share a handful of snaps featuring himself and a girl, whom fans believed to be Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. 

With aesthetic shots, the Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai crooner is seen posing with a woman in a garden while managing to hide the girl’s face in the new photos. 

"Universe has a strange way of putting people in your life," Badshah captioned his post.

As the new snaps garnered fans' attention, several were convinced that the girl in the pictures was none other than Hania Aamir, who had previously been linked to the rapper due to their close ties. 

One user said, "Is this Hania, Amir?"

"She is Hania Aamir," another noted.

While a third sarcastically commented, "If @haniaheheofficial would not attend Asim‘s concert, I would say that’s her." 

This update came after several media outlets released a photo of Badshah and his wife, Isha Rikhi, who is also a Punjabi actress.

The news broke when Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared viral photos of the couple dressed in traditional wedding attire.

So far, Badshah has not made his marriage official with his wife. 

Anil Kapoor’s heart-melting surprise for Sonam Kapoor’s 41st steals spotlight
Anil Kapoor’s heart-melting surprise for Sonam Kapoor’s 41st steals spotlight
Janhvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff upcoming film 'Lag Ja Gale' gets release date
Janhvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff upcoming film 'Lag Ja Gale' gets release date
Imran Khan’s response to ‘What if your daughter dates someone like you’ goes viral
Imran Khan’s response to ‘What if your daughter dates someone like you’ goes viral
Farah Khan on ditching Shah Rukh Khan for Michael Jackson: ‘I still get...’
Farah Khan on ditching Shah Rukh Khan for Michael Jackson: ‘I still get...’
'Dhamaal 4' gets new release date after schedule change
'Dhamaal 4' gets new release date after schedule change
Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘Peddi’ controversy: 'They may not want to objectify blatantly'
Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘Peddi’ controversy: 'They may not want to objectify blatantly'
Akshay Kumar lands major deal to reunite with ex Raveena Tandon in 'Welcome To Jungle'
Akshay Kumar lands major deal to reunite with ex Raveena Tandon in 'Welcome To Jungle'
Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ set to release high-octane teaser on THIS date
Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ set to release high-octane teaser on THIS date
Saif Ali Khan gets honest about career challenges: ‘I survived because..’
Saif Ali Khan gets honest about career challenges: ‘I survived because..’
Varun Dhawan opens up about Salman Khan's loneliness amid actor's late-night tweets
Varun Dhawan opens up about Salman Khan's loneliness amid actor's late-night tweets
Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor’s reunion at ‘Maa Behen’ screening sparks huge demand
Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor’s reunion at ‘Maa Behen’ screening sparks huge demand
Salim Kumar dies at 56: Renowned Malayalam star's cause of death revealed
Salim Kumar dies at 56: Renowned Malayalam star's cause of death revealed

Popular News

Savannah Guthrie breaks down in tears remembering missing mom Nancy Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie breaks down in tears remembering missing mom Nancy Guthrie
an hour ago
Tim Walz faces DOJ criminal probe after JD Vance claims social services fraud

Tim Walz faces DOJ criminal probe after JD Vance claims social services fraud
2 hours ago
New blood test offers alternative for colon cancer screening

New blood test offers alternative for colon cancer screening
2 hours ago