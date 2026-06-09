 Xbox game pass: Price increase triggers major subscriber decline

Xbox’s Chief Strategy Officer Matthew Ball revealed that the service saw a sharp decline in subscribers after a price hike of Game Pass Ultimate by 50%, to $30 last year.
Though Matthew didn't disclose an accurate number of lost subscribers, he said that "millions" of subscribers in the first months following the update, later revised by the company's new CEO, Asha Sharma.
Shortly after the price hike was announced, several rumours swirled regarding the loss in potential earnings of Call of Duty, Xbox's gold mine.
Game Pass Ultimate is now $23; however, CoD is no longer accessible from day one. The value of the offering has seen an update, and the changes to Game Pass are "resonating" with users so far.
With Xbox failing to overpower PlayStation, several rumours that the company will stop creating consoles; however, there were no such plans.
Furthermore, it will continue launching exclusives, although not as many as before.