'Michael' gives fans closer look at King of Pop’s signature style

New behind-the-scenes photos from Michael offer a closer look at how filmmakers meticulously recreated the signature style and iconic looks of Michael Jackson for the highly anticipated biopic.
Michael chronicles the life and legacy of Michael Jackson, with his nephew Jaafar Jackson portraying the King of Pop from his Jackson 5 beginnings to global superstardom, while recreating key moments from his career and personal life.
As per PEOPLE, the exclusive photos offered a closer look at the film’s efforts to capture Michael Jackson’s iconic fashion.
Marci Rodgers painstakingly reproduced the film’s costumes, including the Jackson brothers’ coordinated red vests and Michael Jackson’s legendary Thriller jacket and Bad outfit.
To prepare, Rodgers immersed herself in years of research. “I started with the music,” she previously told the outlet.
She added, “I pride myself on saying I had a research book of over 800 pages of just Michael and his family. My goal was to execute out of respect and honor, no matter what, be it Michael Jackson, the adult, or the Jackson 5.”
“I was very particular about the weight of the fabric, the sheen of the fabric to replicate what was worn during that era,” Rodgers explained.
The designer mentioned, “Also, being under stage lights and with Swarovski crystals, the size of the crystal, the clarity of the crystal was important.”
Rodgers said replicating Jackson’s signature shades of red was a challenge, requiring careful color matching to ensure authenticity.
Michael is now available on digital Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) and is still playing in theaters.