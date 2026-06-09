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Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli steal hearts with heartfelt gestures

The 'PK' starlet and the Indian cricket player have gone viral for their kind gesture

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli steal hearts with heartfelt gestures
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli steal hearts with heartfelt gestures

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have won hearts online with heartfelt gestures.

The PK starlet and the Indian cricket player have gone viral after posing with hotel staff and leaving handwritten notes during their stay, with fans calling the gesture “so sweet.”

On Monday, a fan and Taj Hotel staff member shared Instagram photos with Sharma and Kohli, along with handwritten notes from the couple thanking her for her help during their stay.

The handwritten notes read, "To Ashi, Thank you for all the help, best wishes from us," and were signed by both Virat and Anushka.

Alongside the pictures, the fan wrote, "A truly memorable moment serving and meeting Mr. & Mrs. Kohli. Grateful for the opportunity to create exceptional guest experiences. Moments like these remind me why hospitality is so rewarding. Delighted to have been a part of their stay."


The couple’s handwritten notes quickly won over the internet, with fans calling the moment heartwarming.

One comment read, "You are living our dream."

Another fan joked, "Virat has better handwriting than Anushka."

The third commented, "That's so sweet.”

Notably, it came after recently Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s IPL 2026 final celebration went viral, with the Sultan star cheering as Virat hit the winning six.

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