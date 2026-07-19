Gisele Bündchen shares adorable photos from recent beach getaway

The supermodel Gisele Bündchen has just dropped a bunch of serene pictures from her trip at the beach alongside her 1-year-old son.
Turning to her Instagram handle on Saturday, July 18, the 45-year-old supermodel dropped a slew of jaw-dropping clicks from her beach day out in Tahiti.
Bündchen penned down the caption, “What a special place! Que lugar especial!”
The photos featured her husband Joaquim Valente and her other children — Benjamin Rein, 16, and Vivian Lake, 13, whom she shares with ex Tom Brady.
The carousel opened with a stylish photo of herself enjoying the ocean alongside her youngest son, whose name has not been publicly shared.
Other photos showed Benjamin holding his younger brother as they gazed out at the scenery on a boat to embrace the essence of summer.
The trip also included some dancing as the model and Valente could be seen dancing together as a Tahitian band played the drums.
Moreover, the beautiful family appeared to get up close and personal with some sea creatures, as in one picture, Valente was seen holding his son above the water.
Shortly after the post went viral, fans quickly took to flocked to the comments section, showering immense love and praise, with one user writing, “May God always be with this dear family a big hug to Joaquim.”
Another user wrote, “So beautiful…have a wonderful birthday week with your family.”
“Gorgeous! Every pic, you and your beautiful family! Sending so much love! Xoxo Mary Alice,” a third user commented.
For those unaware, the trip comes over a year after the model and jiu-jitsu instructor welcomed their first son together in February 2025, as confirmed by People.