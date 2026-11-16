Russia is demanding that the upcoming World Junior Ice Hockey Championship be moved out of Canada and is calling for penalties against the host nation.
The Russian Ice Hockey Federation announced it is appealing to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) after the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) confirmed Russia will not participate in the tournament.
Legal clash over entry ban
The dispute stems from a major legal reversal. On October 30, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) overturned the IIHF’s ban on Russian teams which had been in place since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Despite the court ruling, the Canadian government refused to allow the Russian team to enter the country, stating that Russian representation should not be permitted while the war continues.
On Sunday, the IIHF announced the tournament will proceed as scheduled from December 26, 2026, to January 5, 2027, in Edmonton and Red Deer without Russia.
Moscow demands compensation
Russian officials called the exclusion “unacceptable and unlawful,” arguing it violates the binding CAS ruling. Russian hockey federation president Vladislav Tretiak has pushed for the event to be relocated or canceled, while the federation indicated it will pursue all legal avenues for financial compensation.
Wider European backlash
The controversy extends beyond North America. Norway, which was briefly set to be bumped for Russia, has now been confirmed for the tournament.
Meanwhile, seven European nations – including Sweden, Finland, and the Czech Republic – have refused to play against Russia at the upcoming men’s world championship in Germany, leaving the sport’s governing body caught between legal mandates and widespread boycotts.