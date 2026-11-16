Prince William and Princess Catherine’s Day 1 of India tour is no short of fun.
On Monday, November 16, the future King and Queen kicked off their three-day trip to India with a series of engaging activities, leaving royal fans delighted.
Shortly after concluding their first engagement, which included a meeting with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and playing gully cricket with him and the local people, the Prince and Princess of Wales began the next part of their journey, enjoying a taste of everyday life.
During their latest engagement, William and Kate ditched the royal travel routine and made their way to Vidhan Bhavan Metro Station in Mumbai, where they took a ride to experience the public transport, shared royal reporter Rebecca English.
Sharing a video of the parents of three, Rebecca wrote, “These guys have a ticket to ride….on the Mumbai metro! It’s the city’s newest and fastest Metro line designed to show how public transport is helping to support sustainable urban growth - and Prince William and Catherine took a ride to see it for themselves.”
In another post, the Daily Mail reporter noted, “The Prince and Princess of Wales got on at Vidhan Bhavan Metro Station and were given tickets to go through the barriers before travelling downstairs on an escalator to catch their Aqua Line train for the short journey to Bandra Kurla Complex.
They also met women working as train pilots on the Metro to hear about efforts to create a more inclusive workforce.”
Prince William and Princess Kate are set to conclude their three-day India tour on November 18, 2026.