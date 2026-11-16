Chance the Rapper has welcomed a new bundle of joy to his family.
The 33-year-old American rapper turned to Instagram on Sunday, November 15, to break a joyful news to his fans, announcing that he and his unidentified partner have expanded their family with the arrival of their newborn baby.
“Welcome to the world Hayli,” captioned the rapper, revealing that he has welcomed a baby girl named Hayli.
He added, “Mom n Dad love you. God is with you.”
Alongside the caption, Chance posted a carousel of photos, featuring glimpses of his unidentified partner, her big belly during pregnancy, and adorable peeks at their little girl.
Fans’ reactions
Commenting on Chance the Rapper’s post, fans expressed shock hearing about his new girlfriend and baby.
One of them wrote, “This is a hell of a hard launch, Congratulations.”
“How many chapters did I miss fr,” another stated, while a third added, “I love how we all collectively in shock.”
A fourth sarcastically noted, “I’m here so early that Wikipedia and Google don’t even know about this new baby and baby mama yet.”
About Chance the Rapper
Chance the Rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, is an American rapper who gained widespread recognition with his second mixtape, Acid Rap, helping him establish himself as a leading figure in Chicago hip-hop and among independent artists.
The rapper was previously married to his longtime partner Kirsten Corley. They first met as children at the age of nine, and began dating in 2013 after reconnecting years later.
They share two daughters, Kensli and Marli Grace, whom they welcomed in 2015 and 2019.
In April 2024, the pair announced their separation and finalized divorce in January 2025.
Chance is now in a relationship with another woman, whose identity has not been revealed publicly. The duo have welcomed a baby girl named Hayli.