France has temporarily banned the sale and use of firework mortars after the devices were used against police and near schools during a wave of protests and school blockades.
The ban will remain in place until 27 November, the French Interior Ministry said on Monday.
The ministry said the restriction was intended to prevent serious disruption to public order during demonstrations and blockades outside secondary schools and universities.
In a statement posted on X, it said the measure was designed to address the risks associated with the use of pyrotechnic devices and fireworks during the unrest.
The restrictions come after a series of demonstrations across France, some of which have turned violent, with protesters using fireworks against the police.
Why are students protesting in France?
The demonstrations began in September, when students took to the streets to demand improvements to school buildings, more teachers and reforms to the university system.
School blockades became a prominent feature of the protests, with students gathering outside educational institutions to draw attention to their demands.
The movement has since grown beyond education, attracting trade unions and political activists as wider concerns about the cost of living have brought more people onto the streets.
While the initial demonstrations centred on conditions in schools and universities, the protests have increasingly reflected broader dissatisfaction with living costs and public services.