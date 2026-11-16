Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's glitzy date night turned into an unexpected meet-up!
The couple, who have been seeing each other since April 2023, made a joint appearance at the 2026 Governors Awards on Sunday, November 15th, 2026.
Kylie and Timothée's look at the 2026 Honorary Awards show
During the star-studded event, Jenner opted to choose a vintage collection of Roberto Cavalli to support her boyfriend, who previously cheered on her at the 2026 Victoria's Secret show, where the cosmetics expert debuted the $50 million diamonds bra.
Chalamet looked dapper in a black tuxedo in the photos he posted on his Instagram account after the show, which took place at the Ray Dolby Ballroom.
Casual meet-up with Tom Holland at 2026 Governors gala
However, the two entered the venue holding hands; they were later interrupted by Tom Holland, who was seen interacting with the Dune 3 star.
Casual meet-up with Tom Holland at 2026 Governors gala
So far, neither Timothée Chalamet nor Tom Holland has received a competitive or honorary award at the 17th Governors Awards.
Instead, the official honorary and special awards at the 2026 ceremony were presented to Glenn Close, Ridley Scott, Floyd Norman, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler.
Timothée Chalamet as supportive boyfriend
This appearance marked their second since October, when Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were seen together at the 2026 Victoria's Secret show, where the actor is pictured in the front row to support his lady love.
Us Weekly reported earlier this year that the couple are now “very serious and committed to each other."
"Their relationship is very strong, and they have a good rhythm going," the tipster revealed the inside relationship equation of the pair.
Despite making their relationship official with several joint appearances at notable red-carpet events, neither Jenner nor Chalamet have made their romance Instagram official, which fans may have been waiting for since they began dating in 2023.
Before being romantically involved with the Marty Supreme actor, the youngest sibling of the Kardashian-Jenner clan was in a serious relationship with Travis Scott, with whom she parted ways in early 2023.
Kylie Jenner is now the mother of her two children, Stormi Webster and Aire Webster, whom she welcomed with the rapper.